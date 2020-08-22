Ultimate Games & DeSand Announce WoodZone for PC

This week, DeSand and Ultimate Games revealed that they are currently working to release WoodZone before the end of 2020. After having launched a Kickstarter for the game, the devs revealed today they are going to try and get the game out to the public before year's end. The game itself is a mix of RTS and RPG as you become a woodsman with your own sawmill, factory, and apartment house where you will work every day to further your business as a furniture maker who loves the woods. You can read more about it below along with a gameplay trailer for the game as we wait to see how well the crowdfunding works and if they can make that 2020 deadline.

"This is the first game with such a comprehensive approach to the wood industry. In WoodZone we combine approachable gameplay with a multitude of different options. The possibilities of tree felling are very extensive, but we pay just as much attention to other spheres of the wood world, including logistics and construction. You can take care of transport, management or creating specialised buildings. You can build a big business or focus on climbing the career ladder in another wood products corporation. Virtually everyone will find something for themselves in WoodZone" said Jakub Struś, COO at DeSand. "WoodZone will debut on PC in Q4 2020, in Early Access, and will be further developed after initial release. This kind of game is a novelty on the market, but when it comes to the gameplay and atmosphere, WoodZone will certainly appeal to fans of such games as Factorio, Satisfactory, Roblox or Farming Simulator," remarked Rafał Jelonek, COO at Ultimate Games S.A.