The Full Art Pokémon V Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Vivid Voltage

The Vivid Voltage expansion has stormed the Pokémon Trading Card Game community, adding a collection of beautiful new cards that collectors are eager to pull. Let's take a look at the stunning Full Art Pokémon V cards featured in this Pokémon TCG expansion, which are quite rare pulls. These textured cards feature different artwork than the standard V, replacing the dark line art style with holographic lines.

Orbeetle V: Let's just look at this one up close first to compare the difference between this and the original, non-Full Art Pokémon V Cards. The style of these truly makes pulling such a rare card special and it's actually a bit disarmingly funny to see Orbeetle, usually in a frenzy on its cards, appear so subdued for once.

Zarude V: With the silvery foil line, this new Mythical Pokémon looks like a force to be reckoned with.

Talonflame V: This stunning card sets the fiery bird from Kalos shine over a cool blue background, which really allows Talonflame to pop.

Galarian Darmanitan V: Darmanitan's normal V card is an icy cool blue, but this Full Art card switches it up with a background that evokes… well, candy. It makes me feel sort of like I could take a bite out of that big head of his.

Pikachu V: Obviously everyone is going for the Rainbow Rare Pikachu VMAX, but the Full Art Pikachu V is already ramping up to be one of the most valuable cards of the set. But any true Pokémon TCG collector will have a hard time letting this one go. Pikachu is the true star of Vivid Voltage, and this card is no exception.

Ampharos V: Mareep's final stage looks like its dancing in the thunder here, and collectors might feel the same if they pull this rare Full Art V.

Alakazam V: This one is effective in its simplicity. With a slight wave of psychic energy coming off of him, Alakazam looks incredibly intimidating in this red and golden Full Art card.

Coalossal V: This stony Pokémon looks like its cut from precious gems here, and so does the dazzling, prism background of this card.

Galarian Sirfetch'd V: Is it just me, or does this one give Dragon Ball Z vibes? It looks almost as if Sirfetch'd is powering up for the attack.

Drapion V: It was a bit surprising to see Drapion get the amount of attention it did in this set, but this card, with its jungle-like background, makes a great case for it.

Steelix V: It says a lot about the quality of Vivid Voltage that this is probably the weakest Full Art card in the set. This one still rips!

Aegislash V: Not only is Aegislash an underrated Pokémon, but the mixture of muted purple, pastel pink, and gleaming gold here is absolutely stunning.

Togekiss V: Finally, the set of Full Art Pokémon V cards for Vivid Voltage ends with the iconic Togekiss taking flight. This one isn't that different from its other cards in this set, but the happiness radiating off this one will surely translate to those lucky enough to pull it.