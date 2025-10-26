Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Emberstorm Entertainment, Fireshine Games, Reka

Reka Receives Brand-New Ashes & Ancestors Update

Fireshine Games dropped a new update into Reka this past week, as Ashes & Ancestors brings an expanded story and other elements

Article Summary Reka’s Ashes & Ancestors update features a deeper storyline and new ways to interact with spirits.

Players can now don the Dziady Mask, perform rituals, and explore the new Spruce Forest biome.

New crafting stations, clothing options, and over 300 bug fixes enhance gameplay and immersion.

Reka is now Steam Deck playable, with an updated roadmap and 1.0 launch set for early next year.

Indie game developer Emberstorm Entertainment and publisher Fireshine Games have given Reka a new update they're calling Ashes & Ancestors. Among the new additions to the game include an expanded storyline, a new vestiage to communicate with the spirits, a new crafting station, several new cosmetics and clothing options for you to change thinsg up, and othe rimprovements to the game that will hopefully bring about the nexxt chapter in its run. We have the finer details below and a quick trailer above, as the content is now available to download.

Reka – Ashes & Ancestors

Don the Dziady Mask to Talk to Spirits: With this mask, Reka can speak to spirits from beyond the grave, and is able to see and interact with them. While some ghosts need help with moving on, others are cursed or want to find their way back to their bodies.

With this mask, Reka can speak to spirits from beyond the grave, and is able to see and interact with them. While some ghosts need help with moving on, others are cursed or want to find their way back to their bodies. Perform the Dziady Ritual: Reka can help these ghosts by performing a beautiful ancient ritual to guide them.

Reka can help these ghosts by performing a beautiful ancient ritual to guide them. New Biome, Crafting Stations and Clothing: Players can craft charms at the Spell Binding Table and craft Blueprints at the Furniture Workbench, as well as explore the Spruce Forest biome. There's also new clothing and accessories for Reka to wear as part of her ritual attire.

Players can craft charms at the Spell Binding Table and craft Blueprints at the Furniture Workbench, as well as explore the Spruce Forest biome. There's also new clothing and accessories for Reka to wear as part of her ritual attire. Expanded Story: Reka's narrative grows in Ashes & Ancestors as Reka continues her apprentice journey with Baba Jaga, meeting the spirits of powerful witches along the way

Reka's narrative grows in Ashes & Ancestors as Reka continues her apprentice journey with Baba Jaga, meeting the spirits of powerful witches along the way Major Performance Improvements: With over 300 new bug fixes informed by community feedback, this update marks another step in Reka's Early Access journey

With over 300 new bug fixes informed by community feedback, this update marks another step in Reka's Early Access journey Officially Playable on Steam Deck: Reka now has the Steam Deck playable badge, allowing players to play Reka on the go

Reka now has the Steam Deck playable badge, allowing players to play Reka on the go Updated Roadmap: Reka's roadmap has been updated to reflect the updates we've had along the way, and the game's 1.0 launch early next year.

