Umami Grove Will Finally Arrive on PSVR2 This Month

After having already been released on every other VR platform last year, Umami Grove will finally make its way to the PSVR2

Article Summary Umami Grove lands on PSVR2 after hitting SteamVR, Meta Quest, and PICO in April 2025.

Experience an open-world VR cooking adventure full of vibrant environments and seasonal themes.

Use hand-tracking, dynamic physics, and unique locomotion to gather ingredients and prepare dishes.

Interact with quirky characters, solve inventive challenges, and collect mysterious golden acorns.

VR developer Pomshine Games and indie publisher Dangen Entertainment have confirmed that they will finally release their VR adventure cooking game, Umami Grove, for PSVR2. As you may recall, the title was released back in April 2025 for SteamVR, Meta Quest, and PICO, but for some reason ,the PlayStation system was left off the docket. They don't really explain why that happened, only that they're really excited to bring the game to the platform. Enjoy the latest trailer here showing off how it plays on the VR unit.

Umami Grove

A deliciously interactive VR journey awaits! Jump, climb, duck, and swing through vibrant worlds on a quest to help cute characters gather luscious ingredients and create mouthwatering dishes, hands-on! Set in a lush, open world, Umami Grove invites players into a comfy cooking adventure that utilizes a powerful locomotion and interaction system. Complete tasks for a quirky cast of NPCs while you forage for ingredients in a visually rich, atmospheric world-themed after seasons. You'll face peril and hone your cooking for the greatest prize of all: Gold! (In the shape of acorns!) Prepare your taste buds for adventure!

Travel a gorgeous world, meet adorable creatures, and cook them! (Or for them, usually.)

Overcome challenges using your hands and the surrounding environment! Throwing a fish at something probably won't solve a problem, but you won't know until you try!

That tree can be climbed and its apples picked. The mushroom on the table can be dynamically cut. Use a robust physics engine and your own hands to get the full cooking experience!

Meet a wide cast of characters that you can help in various ways. Cook a meal for them, help them go back to bed, or just please stop accidentally breaking their stuff!

Ponder what exactly is the deal with these acorns!

