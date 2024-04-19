Posted in: Events, Games, Summer Game Fest, Video Games | Tagged: LightSpeed Studios, Summer Game Fest 2024, Uncapped Games

Uncapped Games Teases New Game For Summer Game Fest

Uncapped Games are teasing a brand new real-time strategy game reveal, which will take place during Summer Game Fest this June.

Uncapped Games is among the first to play the long game for June, as they're teasing a new game to be revealed during Summer Game Fest. Working with developer Lightspeed Studios, the studio released a nearly 30-minute documentary, which you can check out above, in which they boast that they will "challenge the assumptions around RTS and create a game that appeals to a wider audience." Apparently, the game will aim to entice fans of RTS, MOBA, and strategy titles, as they are looking to maintain the "depth and infinite replayability" of RTS titles from the past. The team will do a full reveal of the game during Summer Game Fest's presentation at the YouTube Theater on June 7, 2024.

"Our game concentrates on the core essence of this genre and gets players to the fun of RTS more quickly than ever before," said David Kim, senior game director of Uncapped Games. "Players will define their own way to play, and focus on commanding fast-paced, large-scale battles. Players will enjoy more moment-to-moment strategic decision making in each game, instead of waiting for that next fun action moment."

Established in mid 2021, Uncapped Games is comprised of passionate developers who have shipped RTS games from award-winning franchises, including StarCraft, Warcraft, Dawn of War, Company of Heroes, and more. Based in Playa Vista, CA, Uncapped Games is a flagship studio of Lightspeed Studios, a global game development group with teams across the world. LightSpeed Studios has created over 50 games across multiple platforms and genres for over 4 billion registered users. LightSpeed Studios is made up of passionate players who advance the art and science of game development through great stories, great gameplay, and advanced technology. We are focused on bringing next-generation experiences to gamers who want to enjoy them anywhere, anytime, across multiple genres and devices.

