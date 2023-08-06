Posted in: Arc System Works, Games, Video Games | Tagged: EVO 2023, Under Night In-Birth, Under Night In-Birth II

Under Night In-Birth II Announced During EVO 2023

Arc System Works dropped the first official video game announcement of EVO 2023 this weekend with the reveal of Under Night In-Birth II.

The first of a few announcements from Arc System Works during EVO 2023 this weekend, as Under Night In-Birth II is in development. The team confirmed the game is being aimed for a release sometime in 2024 for PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. ASW is aiming to continue the story from the first game, but the details of which are being kept a bit sketchy. However, the action-packed trailer we have for you below does give a few clues as to what the future holds. Enjoy!

"As a light novel-style action fighting game, Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes brings a fully original addition to the fight game genre, weaving a climactic tale of surviving the Hollow Night and dueling powerful foes accented by fantastic visual environments, 21 returning characters and new In-Births joining to bolster an already potent roster, and compelling background music. Players take the role of high school youth and story protagonist Hyde as he encounters the mysterious girl, Linne, prompting his inner EXS powers to suddenly awaken. The two band together in a grueling struggle to defeat the fearsome and so-called strongest user of all, Paradox. However, an enigmatic force known as Kuon the Aeon appears and crushes the two victors, proclaiming his advent of the world's end. This leads to Linne's disappearance where Hyde, now determined to save their world from Kuon, ventures alone into the Night…"

"The latest series entry also boasts a unique battle system brought to life by revamped, high-quality pixel art visuals and dynamically detailed facial expressions. Players will also realize the sequel's true combat splendor through its expanded move list, new character abilities and finely-tuned balances, evolved battle system, and implementation of Rollback Netcode. Simply by pushing the EXS button, even beginners can perform stylish moves with ease, resulting in a sense of speed not found in other traditional 2D fighting games. In addition, newly enhanced network features (alongside Rollback Netcode) allow players to test their skills against global online opponents in smooth Rank Matches and Player Matches!"

