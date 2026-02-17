Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Doyoyo Games, Slime King Games, Top Hat Studios, Under The Island

Under The Island Drops Launch Trailer With Release

Check out the official launch trailer for the new 2D action RPG Under The Island as it is available today on PC and consoles

Article Summary Under The Island, a nostalgic 2D action RPG, launches today for PC and major consoles.

Play as Nia and explore vibrant, interconnected regions full of secrets, danger, and quirky characters.

Engage in classic top-down adventure with unique biomes, upgrades, and bizarre enemies to battle.

Uncover the island’s mysteries, befriend animals, and save Seashell Island from sinking beneath the sea.

Indie game developer Slime King Games, with co-publishers Top Hat Studios and Doyoyo Games, dropped a new launch trailer for the game Under The Island. In case you missed this one, it is a 2D action-adventure title that harkens back to the '90s in its nostalgia, as you become an adventuring teenager named Nia, having your own outdoor adventures. The trailer is basically a sizzle reel for the game as you get to see what the final version looks like, as the game is out now on PC and all three major consoles. Enjoy the trailer above!

Under The Island

Step into the role of Nia, a newcomer to Seashell Island – and join forces with local girl Avocado to investigate an ominous fate – the island's destined to sink beneath the ocean! Explore colorful regions, battle strange creatures, and uncover the ancient mysteries that could threaten your new home.

Classic Top-Down Adventure: Journey across a lush island, brought to life with vibrant pixel art and timeless top-down exploration. Delve into hidden corners, uncover secrets, and face dangerous foes across diverse, interconnected biomes.

Six Distinct Regions to Explore: From eerie sentient greenhouses, to frozen caverns, and chaotic sawmills, each biome holds its own dangers, upgrades, and treasures to uncover! Become the champion of the cook-off, reunite lost cats, and dodge the rage of the cereal pirates.

Strange Enemies & Unusual Tactics: Face off against vomiting eggplants, tunnelling wolves, and other bizarre creatures. Use artefacts, loot, and new abilities you discover to turn the tide of battle. Befriend animals and see if they can help you on your adventure – particularly if you give them treats!

A Cast of Memorable Characters: Meet the island's quirky inhabitants, each with their own personality, story, and a role to play in your adventure. Forge friendships, lend a hand, and see how they can aid you in return.

