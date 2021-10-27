Undungeon Will be Released On PC In Mid-November

TinyBuild Games annoucned that they will be releasing Laughing Machines' upcoming action-adventure RPG, Undungeon. This one is a bit unique compared to others as we're getting more of a gory science-fiction role-playing adventure, all of it looking like it was created back in the late '80s with awesome pixel art. The game will have you traveling through space and time, almost like Doctor Who, making tough and difficult choices across several planets and time periods as you attempt to reconstruct the Multiverse. Why are you doing this? Because the entire thing has been shattered to pieces by a devastating cataclysm, and it seems you're the only one who can fix it. The game will be released on November 18th, 2021, but in the meantime, you can enjoy the latest trailer below.

Undungeon is set in Multiverse, where seven dimensions find themselves on the verge of virulent turmoil. You are Void: a messenger created by your dimension and sent to an ancient city of Archaban to collect six seals that belong to other worlds. As you travel through space and time, the Multiverse gets rocked by a devastating cataclysm of unknown nature, leaving you stranded in a barren alien land. Our game includes over 150 000 words of text and dialogue. Decisions you make during your journey can have enormous consequences on the ending. Loot organs from enemies or craft them from organic matter to give your body various powerful abilities. The Core is the main viral organ of your body you can enhance and customize, allowing for different builds: from recruiting companions to tank to applying DoT/critical damage. Explore distant lands beyond belief and meet their exotic inhabitants—merchants and bandits going about their lives regardless of where you go. You can trade with locals, recruit them to help you in battles, or even destroy their camps.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: UnDungeon – Release Date Trailer | #Xbox #PC November 18 (https://youtu.be/nXskX8cZFl4)