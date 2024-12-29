Posted in: Card Games, Critical Role, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Critical Role: Heroes Of Exandria, UniVersus, UniVerusus

UniVerusus Releases Critical Role: Heroes Of Exandria Trailer

UniVerusus has released a new trailer for Critical Role: Heroes Of Exandria, teasing some of the cards and the content to come

UVS Games released a new trailer for UniVersus, as they hyped up the all-new set on the way for Critical Role: Heroes of Exandria. In case you didn't already know, this set will mark the show's 10th Anniversary, as they have brought the characters and settings from the first two campaigns together for a competitive set. The trailer, which you can watch above, showed off a few of the cards, giving a glimpse into what they'll look like and what you'll have to work with. The game's pre-release will take place on February 28, 2025, while the full game will launch online and in hobby shops on March 7, 2025.

UniVersus – Critical Role: Heroes Of Exandria

This epic new addition to UniVersus brings a wealth of adventures, challenges, and fan-favorite characters straight from the world of Critical Role. Whether you're a seasoned adventurer or a new player ready to delve into the wonders of Exandria, this release is packed with excitement.

Booster Set: The Heroes of Exandria Booster Set is your gateway to an unforgettable journey. Featuring over 200 cards, this set is brimming with powerful abilities, awe-inspiring characters, and thrilling strategy. Fans can collect, trade, and build their ultimate decks, exploring new synergies and mechanics inspired by the magic of Mighty Nein and Vox Machina. The set also features 20 iconic heroes that fans have been begging to see—some of the most beloved and highly-requested characters ever!

Two Starter Decks: Are you not ready to build your own deck yet? No problem! The release also includes two pre-constructed Starter Decks, perfect for players who want to jump into the action right out of the box. Each deck showcases a different pair of characters, their unique abilities, and synergistic cards that reflect their personalities and gameplay styles. Whether you're leading with Percival de Rolo's precision or Beauregard Lionett's swift strikes, these decks are designed for easy pick-up-and-play action with learn-to-play references.

