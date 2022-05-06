Unpacking Will Arrive On PlayStation Consoles On May 10th

Humble Games and developer Witch Beam revealed today that they will be releasing the PlayStation version of Unpacking on May 10th. PS4 and PS5 players will now be able to experience this wonderfully calm game about moving and the transitions of life, as you experience it through the evolving life of the unseen mover. To help give more insight into the game and a little more info to PlayStation players who have never seen it, Witch Beam's Artist/Programmer Tim Dawson sat down and penned a piece for the PlayStation Blog, which we have a snippet for you below.

The items are personal to our main character, and let you learn about her and watch her develop over the course of the game. The items often have a personal connection to you, the player, as you encounter things that remind you of your own life or those people you know. And the items are personal to us, the developers, because part of making this game involved drawing on our own experiences and finding ways to add small details where we could.

The fun thing about this alarm clock is it's blank until you find a valid place for it, then it'll flash "12:00". If you interact with the clock, you can set the time, which is the time in the stage—you'll see it change along with the lighting outside the window as you unpack the remaining boxes. If you move the clock again, the display goes blank, then goes back to blinking "12:00" when you set it down. Alarm clocks like this often use a battery backup so they don't lose the time during short power outages, but I had one when I was younger and forgot to put a battery in it, so it behaved just like the one in game. Realism!