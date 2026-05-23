Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Indoor Astronaut, Kepler Ghost, Unrailed 2: Back On Track

Unrailed 2: Back On Track Will Launch On June 11

After months of being in Early Access on Steam, Unrailed 2: Back On Track has been given an official launch date of June 11, 2026

Article Summary Unrailed 2: Back On Track exits Steam Early Access and officially launches in full on June 11, 2026.

Indoor Astronaut and Kepler Ghost revealed a new Unrailed 2 trailer showcasing its chaotic co-op track-building action.

Unrailed 2 expands the formula with six biomes, bosses, unlockable upgrades, train parts, characters, and gear.

New features in Unrailed 2 include Terrain Conductor custom maps, community sharing, 8-player Vs Mode, and leaderboards.

Indie game developer Indoor Astronaut and publisher Kepler Ghost released a new trailer for Unrailed 2: Back On Track, confirming the game's full release date. The title has been in Early Access for several months, as the team has slowly been building on the sequel to be bigger, better, and even more challenging than the first. Now we know the game will leave Early Access on June 11, 2026. Enjoy the trailer above along with new details and images below.

Unrailed 2: Back On Track

Unrailed 2: Back on Track brings chaotic local and online multiplayer track-building action to the next level – band together with friends to collaborate and build your track across new procedurally generated worlds – WHILST the train is running! So think fast, with more freedom than ever before, and conquer new obstacles in your way – before your train becomes… a trainwreck! Every excursion your crew undertakes feels increasingly meaningful, with new rewards and permanent upgrades granting you character with gameplay-modifying abilities, as well as new train engines, wagons, and extensions to unlock, giving you the tools to build a multitude of train configurations to play and experiment with. Each locomotive loss is an opportunity to rebuild and get… back on track!

Every excursion your crew undertakes feels increasingly meaningful, with new rewards and permanent upgrades granting you character with gameplay-modifying abilities, as well as new train engines, wagons, and extensions to unlock, giving you the tools to build a multitude of train configurations to play and experiment with. Each locomotive loss is an opportunity to rebuild and get… back on track! The game offers six biomes in total at the moment. Each biome has its own unique game mechanics and a boss to beat at the end. On your journey, you can find a whole bunch of different kinds of stations to upgrade your train with new wagons or by equipping cartridges to get access to new abilities. And of course, there's a bunch of characters and equipment to unlock.

The all-new Terrain Conductor mode allows you to unleash your imagination to create your very own custom maps and share these with the Unrailed community – with highlights being featured by the developers. Or if creating isn't your thing, browse the limitless creations other players have built, so the frantic fun never ends! Fulfill your burning competitive urge – manically duke it out in against another team in the new 8-player Vs Mode. Test your team's prowess in online leaderboards with action replays and see who can achieve the highest scores.

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