Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Triangular Pixels, Unseen Diplomacy 2

Unseen Diplomacy 2 Leaves Early Access Next Week

After being in Early Access for over six months, the VR title Unseen Diplomacy 2 has been given a proper launch date for next week

Article Summary Unseen Diplomacy 2 leaves Early Access next week, launching on SteamVR and Meta Quest platforms.

Play as a spy using full-body movement in your room, with innovative environmental redirection tech.

Enjoy dynamic missions, new gadgets, replayable campaigns, and strategic agency management modes.

Game offers accessibility features and mixed reality support for enhanced immersion and convenience.

VR developer and publisher Triangular Pixels has confirmed that Unseen Diplomacy 2 is leaving Early Access next week. The VR title in which you play a secret agent by moving all around the room, literally using motion controls to bob and weave your way to victory. You can check out the latest trailer here as the game will launch on SteamVR and Meta Quest on March 16, 2026.

Unseen Diplomacy 2

Unseen Diplomacy is back and better than before! It's up to you and your Agents to save the world from evil-doers with a new campaign, locations, missions, objectives, and gadgets – while new threats also stand in your way. Don't just play as a spy – be one! Our innovative environmental redirection system creates a holodeck-like experience, allowing you to walk around your real-world room at your own pace and with no need for fake locomotion. As you explore, the game subtly alters the virtual environment behind your back, enabling you to keep moving and discovering levels that are much larger than the physical space you're actually in.

Use your own body to twist, turn, dodge, run, roll, and crawl your way through threats and security – recreating a real assault course in your living room. Incredibly fun to both play and watch, and a real workout – track how much with Spy Stats. No matter if your space is big or small, UD2 has been designed to automatically fit your room with no compromises!

High-Stakes Pperations: Utilize stealth, strategy, and quick thinking to steal assets, gather evidence, sabotage obstacles that will slice, dice, zap, crush, burn or call the guards, and escape unseen

Utilize stealth, strategy, and quick thinking to steal assets, gather evidence, sabotage obstacles that will slice, dice, zap, crush, burn or call the guards, and escape unseen Dynamic and Replayable Missions: Every playthrough is unique, with missions providing fresh challenges. You can play through the Campaign or hop into Quick Play to share your results with friends and do your daily exercise

Every playthrough is unique, with missions providing fresh challenges. You can play through the Campaign or hop into Quick Play to share your results with friends and do your daily exercise New Gameplay Mechanics: In addition to the locomotion-based stealth, the game features clipping and rerouting wires, hacking computer terminals, enemy robots, disguises, photography, and shooting

In addition to the locomotion-based stealth, the game features clipping and rerouting wires, hacking computer terminals, enemy robots, disguises, photography, and shooting Strategic Spymaster Gameplay: Manage your agency, recruit agents, and deploy them on missions to gather intel and outmaneuver enemy counterspies

Manage your agency, recruit agents, and deploy them on missions to gather intel and outmaneuver enemy counterspies The Director Graph System: Developed by Triangular Pixels, this system allows for generating dynamic, procedural levels that adapt to the play area, hardware, difficulty settings and gameplay preferences, as well as making the process of creating content much easier and allowing level designers to hand craft the flow of levels

Developed by Triangular Pixels, this system allows for generating dynamic, procedural levels that adapt to the play area, hardware, difficulty settings and gameplay preferences, as well as making the process of creating content much easier and allowing level designers to hand craft the flow of levels Mixed Reality Integration: Meta Quest 3 players will be able to experience the spy world in their living space, blending the virtual with the real world.

Meta Quest 3 players will be able to experience the spy world in their living space, blending the virtual with the real world. Accessibility: The game comes with new support for those with tremors, one handed play, stretching arms for shorter players, difficulty control and also supports those needing standing and seated play.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!