Urouge Joins The One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Roster This Fall

Bandai Namco revealed that Urouge will be coming to One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 as the latest person to join the game's roster. The "Mad Monk" will be joining the the game this fall as part of the developer's planned Character Pack 2, now officially titled "The Worst Generation Pack", which fans should be able to appreciate. According to the info rereleased, "using the power of his unnamed Devil Fruit, the smiling captain of the Fallen Monk Pirates is able to enhance both his physical size and strength to deliver devastating Karmic Punishment to his opponents." In addition to Urouge, The Worst Generation Pack will also feature the previously announced "Red Flag" X Drake and "Massacre Soldier" Killer as new playable characters, which will add a little extra spice to your team when it officially launches sometime this Fall.

As far as the kind of character you're getting, Urouge is basically a brawler with a bunch of offensive attacks that will kick enemies back a bit. As you can see from the footage Bandai Namco released below, his attacks are meant for large groups when you want to take on now just a few, not just a gathering, but a legion of fighters all in one setting. The drawback is you'll be chasing people around the map a lot as he has a tendency to push them back a bit. Which will force you to run around the terrain more than you probably want to. Don't expect his attacks to be rapid fire, either, as the drawback to a lot of these powerful moves and up-close-and-personal fighting skills makes him slow to move around as well as gain his better abilities. Enjoy checking him out below as we wait to see when the pack will be released.