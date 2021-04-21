V & VMAX Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates Part 4

There is a lot of excitement surrounding the Pokémon TCG right now, with much of it surrounding the special set (or, "holiday set" as some call it) Shining Fates. Shining Fates is modeled after the landmark 2019 set Hidden Fates, featuring both a main set and a subset called the Shiny Vault. The set is a collector's dream and is currently selling out nationwide due to both the quality of the cards and the current historic hype surrounding the Pokémon TCG. Forget the hype, though. For many collectors, it's all about the artwork, and that artwork deserves to be spotlighted. In this series, we'll analyze every single card from the Shiny Vault of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates, starting with the card coded SV1 and ending with SV122. It's going to be a long journey, and you can follow it the whole way by clicking the Shining Fates tag below. We have cataloged the Shiny Vault in a sprawling 34-part series and now, finally, we close the Vault and move to the Pokémon V and VMAX cards of the standard numbered set.

Greedent V: There may be no Pokémon V less intimidating than this, but hey… pretty adorable, huh? Unlike some of the other V cards in this set, the artwork of this Greedent card has actually not been featured in another set. This one isn't a reprint at all but a brand new card, so it gets points for that on top of the already-established cute points.

Cramorant V & VMAX: Cramorant has the same setup as most V and VMAX duos in the set. The V is a reprint from Sword & Sheild base set while the VMAX is entirely new. Cramorant is a hilarious Pokémon and looks as ridiculous in its VMAX form here as it does its standard size. After the S-tier Ditto VMAX, I'd name this my favorite of the V and VMAX pulls from Shining Fates. What about you?

Next time, our spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates continues with the V and VMAX cards of the standard set.