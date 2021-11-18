Vaesen To Fund Two New Expansion Books Via Kickstarter

Free League Publishing will be launching two new expansions for Vaesen, but before that, they're looking to get crowdsourced funding for it. The company revealed two new titles on the way, which you can see the covers of below, as we're getting Seasons Of Mystery and Mythic Britain & Ireland. While there aren't many details released at this time, and there won't be until we get closer to the actual crowdfunding event, it looks like they'll be heading more into the northern end of this part of the world and exploring more Celtic aspects of what they're presenting in the game. As of right now, the plan is to launch the new Kickstarter event on December 7th, and if it's like previous campaigns, it'll probably run between 30-45 days. So these books probably won't see the light of day until sometime in mid-2022. We have a little more info on the new books below.

In the shadows, something stirs. Strange beings. Twisted creatures, lurking at the edge of vision. Watching. Waiting. Unseen by most, but not by you. You see them for what they really are. Vaesen. Welcome to the Mythic North. A land where the myths are real. A cold reach covered by vast forests, its few cities lonely beacons of industry and enlightenment – a new civilization dawning. But in the countryside, the old ways still hold sway. There, people know what lurks in the dark. They know to fear it. Vaesen. Face the mythic creatures of Britain and Ireland in the upcoming expansion to the multiple award-winning Vaesen – Nordic Horror Roleplaying. The brand new setting invites you to experience gothic horror mysteries in the lands of Mary Shelley, Arthur Conan Doyle and Bram Stoker. Written by industry legend and ENNIE-winner Graeme Davis (The Enemy Within) and beautifully illustrated by ENNIE-winning artist Johan Egerkrans.