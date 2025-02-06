Posted in: eSports, Games, INZONE, Valorant, Video Games | Tagged:

Valorant Esports Announces New Partnership With INZONE

INZONE has formed a new partnershiup with Valorant Esports, as they have become a VCT EMEA sponsor for the next two years

Sony's gaming gear brand INZONE has penned a new partnership deal with Valorant Esports, as they will be working together for the next two years. The deal has the brand serving as a Main Partner and the Official Gaming Display Partner for VCT EMEA, as you'll start seeing their branding on events moving forward along with gear for players to compete on. We have more info from the announcement below.

INZONE x VCT EMEA

The gaming gear brand has previously supported the VCT as the Official Headset Partner and currently sponsors two Valorant teams: Fnatic (EMEA) and ZETA DIVISION (APAC). Now, INZONE will partner with VCT EMEA as part of a multiyear deal, which will last until the end of the 2026 season. The deal will see INZONE equip the coach rooms, practice areas, and co-stream rooms with top-of-the-range INZONE M10S OLED monitors, giving players, teams and broadcast partners the opportunity to use and test the equipment.

In addition, fans attending the Riot Games Arena in Berlin will also get the chance to try out the monitors at the 1v1 station in the fanzone during VCT EMEA showdays. The INZONE M10S monitor was designed in collaboration with Fnatic's Valorant team, and fans that give it a try in the fanzone should check out its stunning image quality and smooth gameplay, thanks to its unprecedented 0.03ms response time on 480 Hz OLED panel. The monitor also features a unique picture mode optimized for Valorant, which was created through a collaboration with Fnatic.

"INZONE has become a major player in the pro-gaming performance scene, so we're delighted to bring them on board as a partner of VCT EMEA for the next two years," said Daniel Ringland, Head of Valorant Esports EMEA. "Their continued support of our esports scene and commitment to serving the evolving needs of the gaming community through cutting-edge technology makes this a truly exciting collaboration."

