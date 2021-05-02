Valorant Is Now Recording Voice Chat For Offensive Behavior

In a move that we're sure will have thousands of trolls scrambling to learn all they can about the FCC, Valorant is now recording voice chat. That's right, in case you happen to be racist, homophobic, misogynistic, and just a terrible person in general, Riot Games will now have your comments, on record, for them to listen to and officially ban you. The move comes from the company updating the game's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which was done so to create a more inclusive and respectful community. Which, if you've ever spent a couple of hours playing the game with voice chat on, you'd realize has a lot of problems. Mostly from people who are not only vocal about how much they hate their teammates for various issues, but will use pretty much every slur in the dictionary to get that point across.

We have a snippet from Riot below for you to read about their decision to do so, but to be blunt, we're cool with this because while it won't stop it from ever happening again, it at least now has people on the record saying terrible stuff so that when they get banned, they don't have much else to say.