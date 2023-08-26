Posted in: eSports, Games, Riot Games, Valorant, Video Games | Tagged: Riot Games, Valorant

Valorant Revealed All-New California Map During VCT Finals

Valorant fans got a taste of what's to come this afternoon as Riot Games unveiled a new California-based map coming to the game.

Riot Games revealed a brand new Valorant map this afternoon during the VCT Championship Finals, as players will be headed to California. The new map is called Sunset and is based on a lot of the staples of Los Angeles culture (which we're going to argue about because there's not enough billboards in here for you to call this a true LA-based design), as they have incorporated elements of art deco and mission-style architecture, along with food trucks, and traffic to hinder you in the background. Here's the official rundown of the reveal from the team as they preview what's to come in Episode 7 – Act II.

"Inspired by Riot's hometown of Los Angeles, Sunset features several Los Angeles cultural staples, including food trucks, art deco and mission style architecture, traffic, a neon sunset, and graffiti spotlighting a few local artists. A 3-lane, 2-site map, players can expect to vie for mid-control as a central part of their strategy on Sunset. In case you missed it, Valorant also shared new updates for its team-based competitive system, Premier, officially launching alongside Episode 7 – Act II. Players will be introduced to official divisions, weekly matches will now cover all seven maps in the competitive pool, and players' career history and results will be officially tracked from here on out. In the future, Premier will also connect with the VCT–you'll see the first changes for this path to pro in early 2024."

It's a cool concept and design that reminds us of other maps we've seen in team-based FPS titles, but it has that futuristic touch you expect from Valorant. Players looking to try it out won't have to wait long as Episode 7 – Act II will officially launch on August 29th, 2023.

