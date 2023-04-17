Valorant Reveals New Details For Premier Global Open Beta Those looking for massive team competition in Valorant are in luck, as Riot Games will launch the Premier global open beta this month.

Riot Games have revealed new details to the Valorant global open beta that they'll be holding for the Premier, taking place later this month. This morning they revealed that the btea will launch on April 25th, and in order to take part in this, you will need to meet three specific qualifications. Those being SMS verification, completion of a ranked placement during any Act, and a team of 5-7 players. The last of which you can either form on your own or join. After the roster is set, the owner of the team will enroll them and select the zone, which will determine what servers you'll play on and your match schedule. From there, players will be seeded into one of 20 Divisions based on the average MMR of their team's top five players.

Once play begins, players play up to two matches each week where they will earn points towards a Premier score that determines whether they qualify for the Valorant playoff tournament. Once all of that is completed, on the final day of the Global Open Beta, tournament matches will commence and they will use a map pick-and-ban system similar to pro matches to keep everything nice and fair to everyone involved. Your team will start in the main bracket, with winners being crowned Champions and earning a unique Player Card and Title. Losers will move to a Consolation bracket to compete for third place, and all players that play at least one match will earn an In-Game Title and Player Card.

Once all of that is complete, the next phase of Premier won't happen until July 2023, when the team is planning to launch the system shortly after the VCT Champions 2023 in August. Those looking to take part int he beta can register on the game's official website.