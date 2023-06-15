Posted in: Games, Riot Games, Valorant, Video Games | Tagged: Riot Games, Valorant

Valorant Reveals New Details To Episode 7 – Act 1 Update

Riot Games have provided a better idea of what to expect when Valorant launches Episode 7 - Act I later this month.

Riot Games dropped a ton of new info on what they are adding and changing to Valorant when they launch Episode 7 – Act 1 on June 27th. The big additions to the game include Team Deathmatch and the new in-game progression system. First off, Team Deathmatch will be a new 5v5 game mode that throws you into one of three new custom maps. You can choose your loadout for each stage at the start of the match, or anytime you spawn, with weapon spawners placed around the map along with recovery and ultimate orbs. With four timed stages, no econ, and players respawning every 1.5 seconds, as you need to earn 100 kills to win. Meanwhile, the new progression system adds reworked daily missions, new daily milestones called Checkpoints, a new free-in-game currency called Kingdom Credits, and more. We have details for many of the updates below.

Dailies – Reworked Daily Missions

We've revamped Daily Missions!

You will now be able to view your Dailies and watch your playtime contribute to earning progress on our new daily milestones, called Checkpoints. Every game mode earns Checkpoint Progress, so play whatever mode you want and you'll earn progress automatically.

Dailies stack up. You can also acquire catch up bonuses, which allow you to earn rewards even if you can't play every day.

Daily Rewards grant both XP and Kingdom Credits, a new free currency that you can use to unlock free items (more on that in our next section).

Dailies: Checkpoints & Charges

Each day, you will have four checkpoints (Diamonds) consisting of 4 charges (sides of the diamond). Yes, 4 Charges x 4 Checkpoints = 16 Checkpoints per day.

Different game modes grant different numbers of charges.

Dailies reset every 24 hours, matching the current reset for Daily Missions.

Upon completion, each checkpoint will grant a bonus amount of XP towards your active Battle Pass, Event Pass, and Agent Recruitment Event as well as some Kingdom Credits.

Kingdom Credits: New Free In-Game Currency

Earn Valorant Kingdom Credits by playing games (any mode) and earn a bonus for winning rounds (for modes with rounds).

Totally free and accrues alongside Battlepass XP and Agent Recruitment XP (more on that in the Agent Recruitment Event section)

Credits cap at 10,000, so spend it often!

Can be exchanged to unlock various items (more on these in their sections below): Agents from the Agent Store Agent Gear Previous Battlepass Accessories: Gun Buddies, Player Cards, Sprays, and TitlesAGENTS & GEAR (Formerly Agent Contracts)



Agent Contracts, a multi-level pass that unlocked Agents and Agent-themed items by earning XP, are now split into Agent Recruitment Events (new Agent unlock events), Agent Store (unowned Agents), and Agent Gear (unowned Agent cosmetics).

Agent Recruitment Events

These are free event passes that automatically activate the day a new Agent releases and stay active for 28 days in Valorant.

Earn Agent Recruitment progress by playing and unlock an Agent in roughly the same amount of time as it used to take to unlock Agents by reaching Level 5 in the old Agent Contract System.

While earning Agent Recruitment progress and XP, you'll also earn Kingdom Credits that can be used toward items in the Agent Store, Agent Gear, and Accessory Store.

You can still spend VP any time to buy the Agent right away.

Agent Store

If you miss the XP target to unlock the Agent during the Agent Recruitment Event, you can unlock the Agent in the Agent Store using Kingdom Credits, VP, or Agent Unlock Tokens (which you earn as a new player) any time after the recruitment event pass ends.

Agent Gear

All the items from Agent Contracts, like Gekko's Shorty or Fade's Player Card, are still available. Only now you can choose whether you want to unlock this content or spend it on something else.

XP no longer applies to Agent Gear progress automatically. Instead, you can choose whether to use Kingdom Credits to unlock tiers of Agent Gear at any time, as long as you own the Agent whose Gear you're looking to unlock.

Level 5 of Agent Contracts will be replaced with Level 5 of Agent Gear, which now grants a set amount of Kingdom Credits. Players who already earned an Agent will not receive additional Kingdom Credits from Level 5 of that Agent's Agent Gear since they already earned this level in the old progression system.

Valorant Accessory Store

In order to acquire previous Battlepass Accessories, players will have to directly unlock them via the new Accessory Store.

Accessories can only be unlocked with Kingdom Credits.

Content is randomized, unique for every player, and rotates on a weekly basis.

Includes any accessories (no gun or knife skins) from every previous Battle Pass except for the three most recent Battle Passes (including the current one)

