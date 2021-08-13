Valve Corporation Announces Steam Digital Tabletop Fest 2021

Valve Corporation revealed this week that they are bringing back the Steam Digital Tabletop Fest for 2021 this October. As you might suspect, the event is taking place entirely online as they will be presenting the best in tabletop games this year from developers across the board. All of them are available on steam to try out, much like their Steam Next Fest where you can sit down and try out a bunch of free demos to see if you like the game or not. This year's event will run from October 21st-25th and the event will feature a special focus on Role-Playing Games, though they welcome all digital tabletop games to join. Here are the brief details the company revealed today when they made the announcement.

Announcing the second annual Steam Digital Tabletop Fest, a multi-day celebration of tabletop gaming, with featured discounts, livestreaming events, and more. This year's main stage streaming events, hosted by Auroch Digital, will feature a special focus on Role-Playing Games. We welcome all digital tabletop games to join in the event. Registration for eligible titles is open now through September 23rd. We hope you'll join us!

If the event is anything like last year, expect the field of developers to mostly be indie as there were very few devs or publishers who were working with big budgets or promotions to back them up. As to what kind of games we'll see, last year was a mixed back of everything from board games to tabletop RPGs to social deduction titles. Considering PAX West is happening in a few weeks from the time we're writing this, we totally expect to see some crossover and maybe a preview or two in Seattle of games you'll end up playing during the festival.