Valve Corporation Announces The Steam Deck Has Been Delayed

Valve Corporation released a surprise notice today as they informed players that they will be delaying the release of the Steam Deck. The company sent out this short notice, which we have for you below, letting people know that they will be pushing the item back a couple of months, meaning that gamers won't be able to get their hands on it until next February. While it is a little disappointing that the deck won't be released on time when specified, the reality of the situation is that it doesn't really affect much of anything. No games that are coming out in the short term rely solely on the Steam Deck being released, nor do any of the current games you can play on Steam require it to function. So aside from the fact that a lot of people who ordered one won't get it right when they were expecting it, it's not going to delay any other projects or cause any problems with Steam itself. It's just a bummer, that's all.

The launch of Steam Deck will be delayed by two months. We're sorry about this—we did our best to work around the global supply chain issues, but due to material shortages, components aren't reaching our manufacturing facilities in time for us to meet our initial launch dates. Based on our updated build estimates, Steam Deck will start shipping to customers February 2022. This will be the new start date of the reservation queue—all reservation holders keep their place in line but dates will shift back accordingly. Reservation date estimates will be updated shortly after this announcement. Again, we're sorry we won't be able to make our original ship date. We'll continue working to improve reservation dates based on the new timeline, and will keep folks updated as we go.