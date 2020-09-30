Valve Corporation Announces The Steam Digital Tabletop Fest

Valve Corporation revealed a brand new event will be coming to Steam in the month of October with the Steam Digital Tabletop Fest. As you might suspect from the name, the event will be covering all things tabletop gaming that takes place in video games. The event will run totally online from October 21st-26th, 2020, and feature a series of panels and special guests to speak during that time. Here's some added info on the event from the company on what they have planned so far, as we're guessing more will be planned in the weeks to come.

​ ​ Working with Valve, indie studio Auroch Digital is helping curate the program of events and line up speakers such Sandy Petersen (Call of Cthulhu RPG, Quake, Cthulhu Wars and more!), Steve Jackson (Munchkin, Ogre, Car Wars and many more), Ian Livingstone (Co-founder of Games Workshop and Fighting Fantasy, Chairman Sumo Group plc), Elizabeth Hargrave (creator of the hit game Wingspan) and author and New Yorker writer Simon Parkin talks about how a board game helped the allies win WW2, among other topics. ​ ​ Here's a look at just some of the other wide-ranging activities happening during the event: ​ ​ Plague Inc: Evolved – Where James Vaughan, game designer of the digital and physical version plays the digital game's boardgame scenario while discussing the design of both versions. ​ ​ Othercide – The tactical-RPG blending strong art style, unique lore and challenging tactical gameplay, presented by its Art Director and Lead Game Designer. ​ ​ Gloomhaven – llivestream, featuring the developers, will discuss the upcoming content for the next major update of Gloomhaven's Early Access on Steam. ​ ​ Virtual panel on games about Mars – Where game creators will be joined by actual space agency staff and scientists to ask what games get right and wrong about Mars. ​ ​ Virtual panel on Cthulhu games – Where some of the most notable Cthulhu-themed designers from digital and physical ask about the cultural impact of such titles and more.