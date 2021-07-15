Valve Reveals Mobile Gaming Device Steam Deck

Valve Corporation revealed that they're producing a brand new mobile console called Steam Deck, which will release later this year. This is their own version of a portable PC gaming device specifically set up so that you can access your Steam account through the interface and play games directly from the device. It isn't clear as to whether or not they'll be implementing any kind of cloud gaming or if you'll need to download whatever you play, but we're banking on the latter. Depending on the model you choose, the Steam Deck starts at $399, with increased storage options available for $529 and $649. Reservations to purchase one will open on July 16th at 10am PT with shipping slated to start in December 2021. You can read more about the device and see images of it below.

Steam Deck is a powerful all-in-one portable PC. With a custom processor developed in cooperation with AMD, Steam Deck is comparable to a gaming laptop with the ability to run the latest AAA games. Your Steam library will be on Deck to play games wherever and whenever you want. Steam Deck is also an open PC, adding the ability to install any software or connect with any hardware. Type and swipe through the Steam UI with Deck's capacitive 7" multi-touch display. Play PC games that were never designed to be handheld. With increased precision and customizability, trackpads also give you a competitive edge when playing fast paced FPS games. With an IMU and capacitive touch thumbsticks on-board, Deck helps you aim better. By physically positioning the device you can achieve more precision than using a thumbstick or trackpad alone. "We think Steam Deck gives people another way to play the games they love on a high-performance device at a great price," says Valve founder Gabe Newell. "As a gamer, this is a product I've always wanted. And as a game developer, it's the mobile device I've always wanted for our partners."