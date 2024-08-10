Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Poncle, Vampire Survivors

Vampire Survivors Announces Release Date For PlayStation

After already being out on PC, mobile devices, and other consoles, Vampire Survivors will finally arrive on the PS4 and PS5 this month

Article Summary Vampire Survivors arrives on PS4 and PS5 on August 29, 2024, following releases on PC and mobile.

New trailer showcases gameplay for PlayStation ahead of the anticipated release this month.

Time survival game combines minimalistic gameplay, roguelite elements, and gothic horror themes.

Highly rated on Steam, Vampire Survivors boasts positive reviews and high player engagement.

Indie game developer and publisher Poncle has finally given a proper release date for Vampire Survivors on both the PS4 and PS5. The game has been out for nearly two years and has already been released on almost every other platform out there, including mobile. It's been a curious omit that we haven't seen the PlayStation version until now. But now we know the game will arrive for both consoles on August 29, 2024. Along with the news came a brand new trailer, which you can check out above, showing how the game will play on PlayStation when it drops.

Vampire Survivors

Vampire Survivors is a time survival game with minimalistic gameplay and roguelite elements. Hell is empty, the devils are here, and there's no place to run or hide. All you can do is survive as long as you can until death inevitably puts an end to your struggles. Gather gold in each run to buy upgrades and help the next survivor. Mow down thousands of night creatures and survive until dawn! Vampire Survivors is a gothic horror casual game with rogue-lite elements, where your choices can allow you to quickly snowball against the hundreds of monsters thrown at you.

The genre-defining "be the bullet hell" action game launched into Steam Early Access in December 2021 and became a viral hit. Since then Vampire Survivors has grown to the third highest rated game on Steam, with over 170,000 user reviews (98% overwhelmingly positive), continues to be one of the most played game on Steam Deck, was featured on the New Yorkers "Game of the Year" list and holds a Metacritic score of 95 (Xbox).

Choose upgrades carefully and survive the night using only your wits!

Unlock characters, levels, weapons, and more as you play!

Evolve from a lone fighter into a mind-bogglingly overpowered magical demigod!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!