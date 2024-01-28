Posted in: Games, Renegade Game Studios, Role Playing Games, Tabletop, Vampire: The Masquerade, World Of Darkness | Tagged: Blood-Stained Love, TTRPG

Vampire: The Masquerade Reveals Blood-Stained Love Sourcebook

Renegade Game Studios announced a new sourcebook is on the way for Vampire: The Masquerade, as Blood-Stained Love arrives in February.

Article Summary Renegade announces Blood-Stained Love, a Vampire: The Masquerade sourcebook.

Romance-focused content arrives in a hardcover book and PDF for V5.

Includes six characters and story concepts, designed for romantic gameplay.

Features advice, tools, and new merits and powers for Kindred love stories.

Just in time for Valentine's Day, Renegade Game Studios revealed a brand new romance-driven sourcebook is on the way for Vampire: The Masquerade next month. The new book is called Blood-Stained Love, and it will be a full-color hardcover book (which will also be released as a PDF) to be used with the primary 5th Edition game. The main content for this one revolves around love and emotions for those who truly want to add more roleplaying into the TTRPG. You'll be given tools, techniques, and advice on how to bring romance to your vampire characters and the world setting in general. Because what is eternal life without someone to share it with? The book will also come with six fleshed-out characters and six detailed story concepts to either start or be added to whatever campaign you're currently telling. You can pre-order the book for $45 right now; however, no official release date has been attached to it. We're assuming it will be on or around Valentine's Day, given the content.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Blood-Stained Love

Can the Kindred ever truly love? Expand your game of personal and political horror to include wide-eyed lovers and manipulative monsters. The book is for Storytellers and players alike, giving you tools, techniques, and advice on how to bring romance to the undead. This book includes six fleshed-out storytelling characters and six detailed story concepts, all designed to maximize romance potential.

How to play your character in stories of romance.

How to build your chronicle from the ground up so that the options for romance are maximized or minimized.

Six fully fleshed-out Storyteller characters specifically designed for romance.

Six detailed story concepts created to maximize romantic potential.

Advice and tools for safety and calibration, expanding on the corebook's Advice for Considerate Play appendix.

Tools for defining and maintaining everyone's boundaries at the table.

Sections on alternate methods for playing romance.

Merits, Flaws, and Discipline powers related to romance.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!