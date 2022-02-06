Vampire: The Masquerade Reveals Vampire Jam Winners

1st place: The Heartless Lullaby

A group of young developers from Spain made an isometric RPG told from the perspective of two characters – a mortal, and a vampire – with gameplay inspired by Disco Elysium. This story covers over an hour and a half of gameplay, with multiple endings, different perspectives, and plot twists.

2nd place: Praxis

Urbanmagi created a great mix of 4X strategy and RPG where players build and control a coterie of Kindred preparing to take over Portland, Oregon. Carve your place in the world by gaining influence, gathering information, and preparing to dethrone the city's Prince. The amount of options Praxis gives you is vast, from the choice of Vampire clan to the decisions you make while controlling your coterie.

3rd place: Waning Crescent

Waning Crescent is a beautiful tale spanning from intimate settings to Camarilla's brutal political scene. Set in Budapest, Waning Crescent leaves you with a difficult choice on who to trust among the night creatures. With a cast of memorable characters paired with a stellar audiovisual layer, Waning Crescent is perfect for anyone looking to explore more Vampire: The Masquerade stories.