World Of Darkness Announces Vampire: The Masquerade "Vampire Jam"

World Of Darkness has announced that they have launched the first official Vampire Jam for video game developers and Vampire: The Masquerade. This is an awesome game jam where developers will have one month to make a game celebrating the franchise. The finer details of what it all entails can be found in the Dark Pack Agreement which is currently open and allows developers from around the world to create video games using VTM's 5th Edition setting.

For those who are looking to get started, the team is actually going to help you out a little as they will host a "How To Make Your Own Vampire Game" workshop on Saturday, November 6th at 9am PT on the World of Darkness Twitch channel. This is a pretty cool month-0long event that will give fans of the franchise a real chance to open it up and create some bloody good games. We have a few more details about the event below, which kicks off on Halloween!

In the spirit of all things spooky, the Vampire Jam kicks off on Sunday, October 31 (Halloween) and ends on Tuesday, November 30. A game jam where teams of developers work together to create a Vampire: The Masquerade video game in one month. Games are voted on by the World of Darkness team and winners will receive prizes. Vampire Jam winners have a chance to collaborate with the World of Darkness brand team and release their title on Steam as part of the World of Darkness franchise — alongside officially licensed titles. Winners will also receive up to $1,000 USD and a variety of digital Vampire: The Masquerade 5th Edition TTRPG books. This is a great opportunity for World of Darkness fans to create their own Vampire: The Masquerade games. Anyone can enter, but work on the project must start no earlier than Sunday, October 31st.