Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong Gets New RPG Trailer

During the Future Games Show Spring Showcase, Nacon and Big Bad Wolf Studio released a new Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong trailer.

In this adaptation of the pen and paper game, players of Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong take control of three heroes with their own character sheet. Through their choices, they will shape the stats of their characters. Using their Skills, it is possible to pick a lock, intimidate an NPC or make more efficient deductions based on hints. The higher is the mastery level of a Skill, the more possibilities players will have.

Besides these Skills, the heroes also have vampiric powers, known as Disciplines. Galeb, the elder of the 3 protagonists, can use Fortitude to withstand physical assaults and NPC Disciplines used against him. Emem, stylish queen of the night, uses Celerity to reach inaccessible areas. Leysha, hyper-sensitive and followed by her daughter Halsey, can conceal her presence with Obfuscate… and with enough experience points spent, can even hide physical objects from prying eyes.

By customizing the character sheets, players will have numerous options. But if they focus on one single playstyle, they will develop Talents, which are permanent bonuses. The more they use a Skill or a Discipline, the higher their chances of success will be. Traits are positive or negative effects influenced by the success or failure of your actions, or impacted by certain decisions. NPCs also have their own character sheets, with strengths and weaknesses. When players use Skills or Disciplines during interactions with them, the NPCswill defend with their stats. Inspired by the pen and paper experience, a die roll will decide success or failure in case of a tie.

With more than fifteen different endings for the main characters and the fate of Boston's Camarilla, each Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong player will experience their own adventure in this unique Narrative RPG.