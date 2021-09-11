Vampire: The Masquerade's Bloodhunt Receives A New Trailer

Swedish developer and publisher Sharkmob dropped a new trailer for the Vampire: The Masquerade game Bloodhunt this week. Debuting the trailer during the PlayStation Showcase 2021, we got our first glimpse at the vampire-themed battle royale title as it entered Early Access on Steam. This will be no ordinary battle royale title as you will choose your alignment and abilities ahead of time and be thrust into the town of Prague where you will fight against other vampires in the ultimate bloodbath to be the last one standing. The game doesn't have an official release date yet, we just know its headed for multiple platforms sometime by year's end. Enjoy the trailer!

This free-to-play, stylish take on Battle Royale has been designed to empower players with the essence of the supernatural. Bloodhunt presents unique vertical gameplay with traversal that takes you from the back-alleys to the rooftops of Prague. Successfully navigating the city, feeding to grow stronger and preserving the Masquerade are key components to the game which can be played solo or in group matched teams of three with up to 45 players. A third person free-to-play Battle Royale experience set in the Vampire: The Masquerade universe, developed in close collaboration with the World of Darkness brand team. For the first time ever, experience the thrill of vampires at war as sects clash across the city of Prague, triggered by the arrival of strike-teams from the Second Inquisition. Use your supernatural powers, weapons and wit to eradicate your enemies and deal with the hunters – all while striving to maintain the Masquerade.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Bloodhunt – PlayStation Showcase 2021: World Premiere Trailer | PS5 (https://youtu.be/8FFGDZ3mrmY)

"We're very proud to be announcing that our first game will be coming to PS5 this year! We've been developing the PS5 version alongside the PC version and it's been great working with Sony on this." said Fredrik Rundqvist, CEO of Sharkmob.