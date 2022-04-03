Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt Will Full Release In Late April

Sharkmob has revealed that they will finally release Vampire: The Masqurade – Bloodhunt in full near the end of this month. Up until now, we've had the game in some form of Early Access development since September, but now they will be releasing the final version of this on both PC and PS5 on April 27th, 2022. What's more, PS5 players will be getting what could be argued is a slightly better version of the third-person action shooter, as they have customized it for the next-gen console with high-quality graphics, DualSense Controller features, and Tempest 3D Audio. They're also releasing a special PS5 Ultimate Edition which comes with 100+ additional cosmetics items, and 1,000 Tokens of in-game currency to purchase either more vanity items or the game's Battle Pass. You can see how the PS5 version will look int he latest trailer below.

Bloodhunt is a thrilling free-to-play battle royale game set in Prague consumed by a ruthless war between vampire clans. Use your supernatural powers to hunt and outsmart your rivals and Inquisition soldiers in this third-person action shooter. Gear up, feed on potent blood to grow in power, defy gravity to strike from anywhere, and dominate the night! Prague in detail – Players will battle to dominate the night in a highly detailed rendition of Prague's Old Town and can choose between Quality Mode for the best rendering quality running in 4K at 30fps, or Performance Mode, to experience Bloodhunt at 60fps rendered in 1440P.

