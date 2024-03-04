Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: EvilVEvil, Toadman Interactive

Vampires & Guns? Sure! We Got To Preview EvilVEvil

We got a chance to try out the new first-person shooter EvilVEVil, as we got a mix of vampire mythology with a formidable arsenal.

For the past few months, Toadman Interactive has been teasing its latest first-person shooter, a mix of vampires and firearms called EvilVEvil. The game has you and two friends joining forces in what is essentially a co-op hunt, as you are three awakened vampires who have been put on an eternal quest to fight an evil known as Zagerus. What exactly is Zagerus, we're not sure, beyond the idea that, like most big baddies in video games, he is a demonic-like god with immense power. Now, it's up to you and two of your friends to take on his disciples and prevent him from bringing eternal darkness. Or fire. Or both. You know, it's a dark evil, it's probably both. We got a chance to try the game out with a couple of our friends to see how it plays as part of a special build.

So, first off, we're just going to ignore the absurdity of the game's premise for a second because if you're an ancient vampire, chances ar you don't need guns. The guns are here because it's a FPS. The vampires are here to add a cool factor. Neither one needs the other; it's a weird mix, but we're just gonna move past that. Because of this, you have a mix of vampire abilities, such as teleportation, the ability to feast, and gliding, paired with an array of guns and other weapons to take out enemies as you see fit. You'll use a combo of both to take out multiple foes at once. After going through a tutorial on how to use a combination of your vampire powers and the various guns, you're thrown into the game.

When we got into the beta of the game, we felt right at home as this felt like a version of Quake mixed with elements of Apex Legends. EvilVEvil does a pretty good job of making the action feel seamless and frantic without being overwhelming. I tried the game out solo for myself before diving in with friends, and while the two experiences feel slightly different, the gameplay stays relatively the same and provides a decent challenge. One of the highlights for me was being able to actually face enemies without being bombarded. If they got the drop of me, that was my fault, not because I was overwhelmed. When I killed someone, it felt like I earned it, not that they got caught in some sloppy crossfire. There were, however, times when the action felt repetitive or forced me to spend time in a specific area. There was a boss that hung from the ceiling that just didn't seem to want to die until I took out a certain number of enemies. Didn't matter how good I was; it wanted me to spend rounds from my guns and use my power to clear the room.

There were other times when focusing on using my vampire skills was too on the nose. There was a room where I thought I might get overwhelmed, but it was clear it wanted me to run around and feat on the living, which gives the vampires added bonuses and health. It wanted me to clearly show I know how to master this ability, and I can do so for a given period of time before we move on to the next section of the game. Sometimes, this can be fun and a teaching lesson, but other times, it feels like a task I'd rather skip. How some games want your character to do that one specific move that you rarely use and have never perfected, but now you need to know how to do it before you can move on with your life. I get what you're trying to do, but let me play the game the way I want to.

Overall, I enjoyed playing EvilVEvil, as it presented a fun challenge with my friends. I kid you not, every level feels like you're playing a scene from a Blade movie that never got released. Just from the vampire skills and soundtrack alone, and if that's what they were going for, they succeeded. But the game does have some rough edges and a plot that feels like it's missing something. You can join the playlist on Steam right now if you'd like to see what it has to offer, as the full game will be released sometime in Q4 2024.

