VestGames Releases A New Tutorial Trailer For Eville

VestGames has released a brand new trailer this morning for Eville, showing players how to become a master assassination. While we may not have any kind of solid release date yet for the game beyond "2021" we do know there's an alpha on the way for testing. This means the devs need to show people how to go about playing the game and pulling off a win. The latest video below will show off how you can go about making yourself the very best at the game, but it won't be smooth sailing. We have the trailer for you here along with a bunch of info to go with it as to how you'll pull it off. The game will be coming to Early Access soon, but again, the team has yet to provide a release window.

Being nefarious cutthroats, conspirators take joy in masquerading as harmless townsfolk during the day, then slip out under the cover of darkness for merciless killing sprees — and they're looking for fresh blood to join their ranks. With Conspiring 101, VestGames wants to awaken any aspiring-assassins in Eville. Conspirators might be good-for-nothing scoundrels, sure! However, they're also willing to share tricks of the insidious trade, so tuning-in to a quick lesson of the bloody-basics from a veteran killer is probably not a bad idea — at least if this is your first brutal rampage, that is. After all, even Hannibal Lecter had to learn how to fry people before he could fly! Barbarian: The lead conspirator, particularly fond of chasing after townsfolk that are screaming bloody-murder! After belting-out a terrifying warcry that slows their prey, this brute excels at ending the lives of any poor sod that was within earshot.

Thief: A by the numbers no-good pickpocket. While the villagers peacefully wander about, this snake in the grass eagerly awaits a window of opportunity to steal their hard-earned money during the day or slinks into homes at night to nab items.

Smuggler – Ever yearn for an easy, one-way ticket into a villager's home? Well, this sneaky reprobate has trap doors leading into whichever villager's home you desire! Side-stepping booby-trapped front doors is their speciality.

Slanderer – Talk about wistfully sitting on a throne of lies. Nobody creates misdirection and finger-pointing among townsfolk with such glee quite like this sycophant. Though what murder-mystery would be complete without a silver-tongued traitor?