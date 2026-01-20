Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Tactical Boar, Veterans: Napoleonic Wars

Veterans: Napoleonic Wars Announced For Steam

Veterans: Napoleonic Wars has been announced, taking players back to 19th Century warfare with just your decision making at stake

Article Summary Veterans: Napoleonic Wars delivers immersive 19th-century European tactics with no base building or economy.

Command infantry, cavalry, and artillery in battles shaped by morale, terrain, and weather effects.

Historical campaigns from 1796 with dynamic battlefield mechanics for authentic Napoleonic warfare.

Customize veteran regiments and refine your army, focusing purely on tactical decision-making.

Indie game developer and publisher Tactical Boar has revealed details about their latest game in the works, as we got our first look at Veterans: Napoleonic Wars. The game will take you back to an era of colonial warfare at its height, as you're getting 19th Century European authenticity mixed together with fast-paced tactical gameplay. You will control every regiment's formation, morale, and position, findiong the best ways to take on your enemies and find victory, with no bases, no economy, and only your choices playing the deciding factor. We have more info and a trailer here as the game currently has no release window.

Veterans: Napoleonic Wars

Take command of infantry, cavalry, and artillery across European campaigns inspired by the historic operations starting 1796 year. Adapt to weather and terrain, rally broken lines, and exploit the weaknesses of your opponents. Every volley and every maneuver counts in battles defined by discipline and timing. Built with Unity 6, the game delivers detailed 3D environments, historically accurate uniforms and equipment, and stylized unit rendering for maximum tactical clarity. Each battlefield recreates the scale, smoke, and tension of Napoleonic combat — from the first cannon shot to the final charge. Veterans: Napoleonic Wars offers a focused, premium single-player strategy experience — one that captures the precision, drama, and humanity of real command on the field.

Historical Battles: Tactical scenarios based on Napoleonic campaigns from 1796.

Tactical scenarios based on Napoleonic campaigns from 1796. Authentic Warfare Systems: Morale, fatigue, line-of-sight, and formation management directly influence outcomes.

Morale, fatigue, line-of-sight, and formation management directly influence outcomes. Three Core Unit Types: Command infantry, cavalry, and artillery across varied European landscapes.

Command infantry, cavalry, and artillery across varied European landscapes. Dynamic Battlefields: Weather, smoke, and terrain affect visibility, movement, and morale.

Weather, smoke, and terrain affect visibility, movement, and morale. Army Customization: Develop veteran regiments and refine your army's composition between engagements.

Develop veteran regiments and refine your army's composition between engagements. Realistic Artillery: Manage ammunition types, range, and positioning for maximum effect.

Manage ammunition types, range, and positioning for maximum effect. Pure Tactics: No base building — focus entirely on battlefield command and decision-making.

No base building — focus entirely on battlefield command and decision-making. High Readability Visuals: Clean, period-authentic presentation designed for clarity in large-scale engagements.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!