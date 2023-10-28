Posted in: Games, Paradox Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: Victoria 3

Victoria 3: Colossus Of The South Arrives In Mid-November

Victoria 3: Colossus Of The South brings and entirely new region, characters, and scenario to the game in a couple of weeks.

Paradox Interactive has revealed a new expansion for Victoria 3, as Colossus Of The South will be released in mid-November. This new pack of content will bring in a ton of options for you, as you're getting a narrative setting that focuses on the Amazon River, and all of the regions that touch it. Specifically, you will see the rise of Brazil during the reign of Emperor Pedro the Magnanimous, and live through some of South America's more prominent changes during the Victorian Era. We have more info on the pack below as it will be released on November 14.

"Colossus of the South is a new region pack for Victoria 3, Paradox's grand strategy simulation of societies and economies of the Victorian Age. Focusing on the rise of Brazil as a significant regional power with additional content for other nations, Colossus of the South adds new events, decisions, and flavor to an exciting region for exploration and development."

Reign of Pedro II: Historical actions highlighting the reforms and ambitions of Brazil's Emperor Pedro the Magnanimous, including the abolition of slavery and the modernization of Brazil's economy.

Historical actions highlighting the reforms and ambitions of Brazil's Emperor Pedro the Magnanimous, including the abolition of slavery and the modernization of Brazil's economy. The Old Republic: The power of Brazilian landowners and the emergence of the Positivist revolution against the monarchy.

The power of Brazilian landowners and the emergence of the Positivist revolution against the monarchy. Populism: Challenges to the agrarian oligarchy in Brazil from anti-government bandits and the populist Integralist movement.

Challenges to the agrarian oligarchy in Brazil from anti-government bandits and the populist Integralist movement. National Awareness: Development of a unique and diverse Brazilian culture, as well as expansionist goals in Paraguay, South American unification from Gran Colombia, and Pan-National movements of the Federation of the Andes and Rio de la Plata.

Development of a unique and diverse Brazilian culture, as well as expansionist goals in Paraguay, South American unification from Gran Colombia, and Pan-National movements of the Federation of the Andes and Rio de la Plata. Amazonian Riches: Exploit the riches of the Amazon while avoiding international conflict and national disorder.

Exploit the riches of the Amazon while avoiding international conflict and national disorder. New Historical Characters: Coup leader and general Deodora da Fonseca, populist dictator Getulio Vargas, and more.

Coup leader and general Deodora da Fonseca, populist dictator Getulio Vargas, and more. More content for South America: New events and journal entries and flavor for many countries in the region!

