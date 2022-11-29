Victoria 3 Scores 500K+ Sales In Under One Month

Paradox Interactive announced this morning that Victoria 3 has already broken some milestones, including selling over half a million units in under a month. To celebrate picking up a nomination at The Game Awards, which will be happening next week, the team decided to flex how well the game has been doing with some stats for you to check out below. The team also recently posted about updates coming to the game in their latest roadmap blog, which shows off three key areas they'll be improving in the weeks and months to come.

"Seeing Victoria 3 nominated for this year's Game Awards is a career-defining moment, and we couldn't be happier to share this achievement with our players," Martin Anward, the Game Director for Victoria 3 at Paradox Development Studio, said. "Our players made all of this possible, and it's only the beginning. We are committed to supporting Victoria 3 and will continue to add more content to the game."

Over the last month, Victoria 3 players have transformed their globe in many different ways. They have:

500,000 Copies sold with 14623631 total hours played. (That's 1669 years of playtime)

187 million technologies researched

Created new countries 380335 times.

Built 126263 Suez Canals

Built 39982 Eiffel Towers

Unified Germany 98082 times

Constructed the Trans-Siberian Railway 18471 times

Constructed the Trans-Continental Railway 45614 times

"Paradox Development Studio invites you to build your ideal society in the tumult of the exciting and transformative 19th century. Balance the competing interests in your society and earn your place in the sun in Victoria 3, one of the most anticipated games in Paradox's history. Lead dozens of world nations from 1836-1936. Agrarian or Industrial, Traditional or Radical, Peaceful or Expansionist… the choice is yours. Detailed population groups with their own economic needs and political desires. Reform your government and constitution to take advantage of new social innovations, or preserve the stability of your nation by holding fast to tradition in the face of revolutionaries. Research transformative new technology or ideas to improve your national situation."