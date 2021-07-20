Videl & Mr. Satan Feature In Dragon Ball Super CG: Cross Spirits

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to reveal cards from its next main expansion. Unison Warrior Series BOOST: Cross Spirits will be the fourteenth main expansion, the fifth under the Unison Warrior block, and the first under the Unison Warrior BOOST sub-block. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals the cards of Cross Spirits, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the set from a collector's perspective. So far, we've seen a selection of standard card, Leaders, and Super Rares with artwork inspired by the Dragon Ball Z film Wrath of the Dragon and the Super 17 Saga from Dragon Ball GT. Now, let's take a look at some of the set's Buu Saga cards that focus on the Satan family: Videl and her father, Mr. Satan… the conquering hero.

Cross Spirits will feature Videl in two of her most iconic looks. We have the pigtails Videl that Gohan fell in love with during the Great Saiyaman Saga. Then, in a stunning SPR, we have short hair Videl kicking Spopovich in the face the World Martial Arts tournament. Hilariously, this is the third card in Cross Spirits of Videl aiming for a face-kick. Check the others out here and here.

Then, we have one of the more hilarious and also touching moments from the Buu Saga with the Commemorative Photo card. Here, we see Mr. Satan posing over Majin Buu as if he has defeated him. In truth, this is from the scene in which Mr. Satan convinces Buu that killing is bad and they become friends. Mr. Satan then poses for photos will Buu and convinces him to pose this way, so that he can lie to the world about defeating the pink powerhouse. Mr. Satan later feels bad about this due to his budding friendship with the once-evil Buu and rips up the photo.

Stay tuned for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Cross Spirits reveals coming soon!