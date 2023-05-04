Call Of Duty: Warzone Provides New Overview Of Ranked Play

Activision dropped new details to the changes in Ranked Play that will be implemented to Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0 next week. For lack of a better explanation for all this, Ranked Play is simply here for those who wish to prove they're better than everyone else. Even if you're not in the top 100, it's still bragging rights to be pretty high on the list to the point where you could brag about being just as good, if not better, than some esports pros. (Assuming the top 100 aren't esports pros on alt accounts.) We have some of the notes below from the latest blog, as Ranked Mode goes live on may 10th.

With the launch of Ranked Play (BETA) in Season 03 Reloaded of Warzone 2.0, our goal is to deliver a competitive and fair system of play, all while striving to ensure a consistent experience across all Battle Royale modes. To achieve this, the Ranked Play (BETA) will have initial gameplay restrictions in order to gather crucial feedback and data for the full launch of Ranked Play in Season 04, and beyond. With that said, here is a preview of what you can expect for the Ranked Play (BETA) until the full Warzone 2.0 Patch Notes drop next week:

Party Size: Trios

Map: Al Mazrah

Game Mode: Battle Royale

Public Event restrictions (e.g. No Firesales)

Vehicle restrictions (e.g. No Heavy Choppers)

Restricted gameplay elements (e.g. no multi-circles, changes to redeploy mechanics)

Buy Station Inventory Adjustments

No flinging rocks at people in the Gulag, because that is just mean

Furthermore, Ranked Play in Warzone 2.0 uses a similar ranking system to that in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II multiplayer. There are seven standard Skill Divisions, with all players beginning at Bronze I at the start of Season 03 Reloaded. Because this is being launched at mid-season, this first Ranked Play season will be shorter than all subsequent seasons.