Pokémon TCG Japan: VSTAR Universe Preview: Altaria Art Rare

After a few revealing leaks, Pokémon TCG Japan's high-class set VSTAR Universe has finally been revealed. VSTAR Universe will drop in Japan this December and is thought to be the basis for the early 2023 English-language special set closing out the Sword & Shield era, Crown Zenith. Like previous special sets, VMAX Climax and Shiny Star V, VSTAR Universe is thought to be primarily a reprint set with a large Secret Rare section of chase cards. Among these chase cards are what we initially thought were Alternate Art VSTARs, but which we can now reveal as a new card rarity entirely. Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed new Art Rares and Special Art Rares, which riff on Character Rares and Alternate (or Special) Arts. Art Rares are Full Art cards without texture that paint a beautiful, unique scene using Pokémon. They are essentially Character Rares without Trainers present. Then, Special Art Rares take the same concept and add the V or VSTAR mechanic. It is expected that this will be the final set with Pokémon-V and VSTARs, as 2023 will see the launch of the Scarlet & Violet era, which returns to the Pokémon ex mechanic. Today, let's take a look at one of the most unique Art Rares that has been revealed in the set.

This Altaria Art Rare features a mixed-media depiction of this fan-favorite Pokémon. Artist Asako Ito uses crochet, photography, and more to create this unique and beautiful card. I mean, how could you not love Altaria's little slippers? We often see Ito's work on standard cards rather than Full Arts like this, so I am absolutely thrilled to see Ito's gloriousness get placement in VSTAR Universe's collection of Art Rares. Ito has been contributing cards to the Pokémon TCG since the Sun & Moon era, with some standouts being Espurr from Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, Wigglytuff from Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike, Chimecho from Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage, and Cottonee from Sun & Moon – Unified Minds.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include.