Fish Stick Protocol Has Been Released Into Early Access

Indie game developer and publisher Maracas Studio have released their new game, Fish Stick Protocol, into Early Access this week. In case you haven't checked it out, this is a chaotic eight-player co-op game in which you zoom around dimensions trying to collect objects and not dying horrible deaths in hilarious and horrific ways. Enjoy the detaisl here as you can snag the game right now on Steam, as we wait to see when a final version will be made.

Fish Stick Protocol

Fish Stick Protocol is an online co-op game for up to eight players. Defrost and leap into unstable interdimensional portals that spit you out into wild, unpredictable worlds. Work together to survive the dangers, collect artifacts, and make it back to the portal in one piece. Your job is simple: bring back artifacts from dangerous dimensions and display your finds in the owner's manor to earn Approval points and unlock the next rooms.

Every mission brings new progress and new bragging items for your collection. No two runs are ever the same: from hostile mushroom forests to surreal rainbow-colored realms, each world is packed with strange creatures and even stranger anomalies. One moment you are giant, the next you are floating, on fire, or turning into stone. If you survive the unexpected, make sure to grab something shiny on your way back to the portal.

Co-op chaos : Play online with up to 8 friends. Stick together, revive each other, and face every new dimension, mission after mission.

: Play online with up to 8 friends. Stick together, revive each other, and face every new dimension, mission after mission. Collect and show off : Bring back bizarre artifacts, display them in the manor, and unlock next rooms if your approval rating is good enough.

: Bring back bizarre artifacts, display them in the manor, and unlock next rooms if your approval rating is good enough. A hub full of toys : Sell artifacts, unlock machines like the shop, selling machine, and painting showers, and spend your cash on consumables or cosmetics.

: Sell artifacts, unlock machines like the shop, selling machine, and painting showers, and spend your cash on consumables or cosmetics. Customize your drip : Mix colors in the painting showers and experiment until you find the perfect look.

: Mix colors in the painting showers and experiment until you find the perfect look. Dimensions without limits: Explore procedurally generated worlds packed with dangerous creatures and wild anomalies.

