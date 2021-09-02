Season 5 Reloaded Arrives Sept. 9th In Black Ops Cold War & Warzone

Activision and Sledgehammer Games will be launching Season 5 Reloaded into Call Of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War next week. The season will be coming with a ton of content including the Zoo map multiplayer, Demolition coming back, new Zombies Outbreak, a new Clash mode, and Iron Trails '84 coming to Warzone. We have a few details below and you can read about everything being added here, as the content will drop on September 9th.

Initially installed at the start of the season, the Mobile Broadcast Stations around Verdansk will soon begin amplifying the "Dragovich Program" tapes – A.K.A. the Numbers broadcasts – across the region. These are the focus of The Numbers Event, an upcoming limited-time reward stream for Operators brave enough to investigate these trucks placed by Perseus. This limited-time event will begin on September 21 at 10 AM PT. Although Operators have recently reported odd noises and sights when near them, there are two incentives for anyone willing to interact with these Mobile Broadcast Stations.

The first is an instant $2,000 Cash bonus in the current match, more than enough for a set of Armor Plates at a Buy Station. The second is directly tied to the limited-time Numbers Event: for each unique Mobile Broadcast Station activated during the event, you will receive an exclusive reward such as a Sticker, Calling Card, or Charm, in addition to some XP. In addition to the nine challenges in Warzone centered around the Mobile Broadcast Stations, the Numbers Event also includes a set of nine challenges within Black Ops Cold War based around new maps and modes for Season Five Reloaded. Through these challenges, you can unlock even more cosmetic rewards, as well as another arcade cabinet game for your Black Ops Cold War collection. While this prize is a secret, here's our key hint: there are no Billy Club patches for those who play this retro arcade classic and hit 35,000 score or more.