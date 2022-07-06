Sue Bird & Diana Taurasi To Star On NBA 2K23 WNBA Edition Cover

2K Games revealed the cover athletes for the WNBA Edition of NBA 2K23 as Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi take center stage. This version of the game will be sold exclusively at GameStop in the United States and Canada, as this will be the second cover in NBA 2K franchise history to celebrate WNBA athletes. Both Diana and Sue join Michael Jordan, who was revealed yesterday as the cover athlete for all the special edition versions of this entry, as we have one more cover athlete that will be revealed tomorrow.

To celebrate this announcement, 2K is providing more opportunities for women athletes by partnering with the WNBA stars as they will donate $100k to Every Kid Sports. The program helps young girls by giving them the opportunity to join youth basketball programs across the country. The donation is designed to increase access to youth basketball as it will be covering the registration fees for over 550 girls from income-restricted families across the U.S.

"It really is an incredible feeling to see your hard work memorialized on the cover of a game like NBA 2K23," said Taurasi. "There are so many kids that dream of pursuing a professional basketball career, and they can now ​​also dream of being on the NBA 2K cover, whether they want to play in the NBA or WNBA." "It's amazing to see myself on the cover of a video game that has such a cultural impact," said Bird. "And by partnering with NBA 2K and Every Kid Sports, Diana and I have the opportunity to open doors to hundreds of young girls in this country who want to express themselves on the court. I'm honored to be on the cover, and even more honored to use my legacy to provide these opportunities for the next generation."