Torchlight: Infinite Reveals Season 2 – The City Of Aeterna

XD Games decided to show off more of what's coming to Torchlight: Infinite next month as they revealed Season 2 – The City Of Aeterna. This new content is designed to bring a new adventure to the game, which will challenge you in various ways and will provide some new entertainment for everyone involved. The team released the small amount of info you see below, along with the trailer we have for you down at the bottom. However, a whole 15 seconds really doesn't say or do much to promote the content, as this is literally a teaser for a teaser. But they saved the juicier details for their special upcoming preview livestream, set to run on August 26th 12pm PT on YouTube and Twitch. Enjoy the info below, as the new season will be launching on September 8th, 2023.

"Legends tell of a great and eternal city on Leptis, once blessed with prosperity and peace. A city that disappeared one day, swallowed by a foreboding fog. Where it once stood, a labyrinth of derelict ruins and withered trees are all that can be seen when the mist rises, promises of endless wealth and ancient powers hidden within. Over the years, many Hunters have come in pursuit of treasure, the city lying dormant, waiting for the chosen ones to reignite its long-lost flame. Now the fog rises once more, will you answer the call? Can you retrieve the city's endless loot, or will you become yet another trapped soul? After an incredible global launch, Torchlight: Infinite continues to revolutionize the dungeon-crawling genre with its accessible gameplay and striking visuals. Boasting 3 million global users across PC and mobile, this latest title in the series has rapidly evolved, with each new update refining its core roleplaying mechanics while introducing new seasons packed with content. "

