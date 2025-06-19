Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Super People, Wonder Games

Super People Announces New Testing Phase For Game's Return

After being shut down back in 2023, the developers behind Super People are holding a new round of testing for the game's relaunch

Article Summary Super People returns with a new Beta Test after shutting down in 2023 due to a dwindling player base.

Players can now battle boss monsters and claim new rewards in an exciting PvE-infused game mode.

Fresh features like the Altar of Buffs and a revamped jury system target balance and anti-cheat support.

Game improvements focus on player feedback, enhanced onboarding, and refined PvP and PvE strategies.

Indie game developer and publisher Wonder Games is taking a second stab at the game Super People, as they have announced a new line of testing for the title. As you may recall, this game was originally released a few years ago, but shut down in 2023 after its player base declined to the point where it was no longer feasible to keep it running. So the team decided to cut bait and retool the game to make it playable again. With that said, they have launched a new Beta Test today, which will run for eight days. You can sign up for it now on the game's Steam page right now.

Super People

Players will now encounter boss monsters on the battlefield in a brand new game mode for those looking for something a little different from Super People's usual fare. Defeating these monsters will reward players with gold and gear as the developers look to further shake up the strategy and progression mechanics. This creates a "battlefield full of choices" where players must decide whether to focus on PvP engagements or risk fighting PvE threats for potentially greater rewards. Another notable addition to Super People is the "Altar of Buffs." Players can capture this objective to gain temporary advantages, offering another avenue for turning the tide of battle in their favor.

The developers have been actively addressing and implementing user feedback to enhance the overall player experience. Notable changes in the revamped version include introducing a "jury system" specifically designed to combat cheating. They have also adjusted character and weapon balance based on player input and improved the onboarding process to help new players get into the action more smoothly. Aiming to make the game more than just a typical battle royale by blending PvP and PvE combat, with added strategic layers like a buff altar and adjustments to supply drops, Super People is planning for an Early Access release as soon as possible after the Closed Beta period.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!