Free Fire Announces New Partnership With Moo Deng

The pygmy hippopotamus that has captured all our hearts, Moo Deng, has finally partnered with a video game, with Free Fire being the first

Garena has revealed a brand new collaboration on the way to Free Fire, as they have become the first video game to partner with Moo Deng. In case you haven't been paying attention to the past two months, Moo Deng is a pygmy hippopotamus in Thailand who has captured the hearts and minds of many as she stops around, sleeps, gets angry, drinks from a hose, and bites at the knee of her zookeeper. (Which I'm sure they're thrilled about whenever she grows her teeth out.) Garena has partnered with the Zoological Park Organization of Thailand under the Royal Patronage to bring a special Moo Deng event to the game next month, in which players will essentially be collecting a bunch of cosmetics showing off the baby hippo in all of her glory. We have a few more details from the company below about this special partnership as we're now waiting on an official launch date for it.

Free Fire x Moo Deng

As the first game partner of the adorable baby hippopotamus, Free Fire is set to launch exclusive "Moo Deng" collaboration collectibles this November, ready to delight fans and players worldwide. "Moo Deng," a three-month-old pygmy hippopotamus from Khao Kheow Open Zoo, has taken the Internet by storm and won the hearts of many with her playful antics and endearing demeanor. Through this unique partnership, Free Fire aims to engage its community through exciting and up-to-date content.

To ensure that all Free Fire fans can enjoy the adorable "Moo Deng," the game will be releasing exclusive wearables and equipment featuring the lovable hippo. Free Fire players can easily obtain these items for free by participating in a series of fun in-game activities. Players can expect to see "Moo Deng" items in Free Fire as early as November this year.

