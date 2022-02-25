World Championship Boxing Manager 2 Announced

Ziggurat Interactive and Mega Cat Studios revealed their next game as we're getting the indie sequel World Championship Boxing Manager 2. The game appears to have retained a lot of what the original so special, while also having a ton of improvements that make this an old-school-looking title with modern mechanics. You'll be taking on the role of a manager working with your clients to get them the best deal, make sure they're in fighting condition, promote the card, and help them along their journey to becoming the next world champion. No release date has been set, just the idea that it will be released sometime this Spring for PC and all three major consoles.

The boxing world is at your fingertips in this deeply detailed and outrageously entertaining sports management simulation. Enlist competitive fighters, recruit top-notch staff, and ride the hype train all the way to endorsement city! Watch it all play out in the ring as your fighter takes the throne…or takes a fall. World Championship Boxing Manager 2 adds a stadium's worth of new features via Twitch integration for streamers. Various features allow a streamer's chat to activate a variety of in-game effects. For example, "Viewer Controlled Crowds" can push the in-game crowd to perform cheers, chants, or animations like "the wave." Similarly, audience members can buff or debuff the streamer's (or the opponent's) stats and strategies! A modernization of a heavy-hitting classic that combines boxing simulation with tycoon-styled management gameplay

An awesome stable of sluggers and staff, including licensed characters Rocky Marciano™ and Sugar Ray Robinson™!

32-bit visuals with modern features including dynamic lighting and fight cam to watch your fighter duke it out in real-time

A Story Mode with branching paths adds replayability and encourages players to take on the challenges of each in their own way

An extensive skills point system lets players build the pugilist of their dreams. Be it a hard-hitting ring king, a one-punch wonder, or a super stamina warrior of the knock-down-drag-out fight; it's up to the player to create a training path to victory

An in-depth tutorial system for teaching newcomers to boxing what it's all about

A complete hiring system lets players ensure they have the best training team (and business managers) for their fighters — even if some of that staff might be a little unorthodox

Twitch integration allows streamers and their viewers to take part in the experience together, getting the in-game crowd pumped up, placing viewer names on ringside banners, and allowing the audience to even trigger special in-match events

Jam-packed with the humor, heart, and personality that made the original game so popular!