ViewSonic Launches Its First OLED Gaming Monitor

ViewSonic has revealed abrand new gaming monitor this week, as they rolled out their first OLED version with some improvements.

ViewSonic has launched a brand new monitor this week, as they rolled out their first OLED model with the XG272-2K-OLED Monitor. The name may not be all that sexy, but the monitor itself is pretty keen as this new 27" OLED panel comes with a rapid 240Hz refresh rate and an up to 0.01ms pixel response time, designed to give you amazing visuals and a faster response time to gameplay. Plus they changed ou the look and feel of it to appear sleeker than some of their other models. Complete with a remote control to give you media functions. You can read more about it below from he company as it's currently selling at $900.

ViewSonic XG272-2K-OLED

Leveraging OLED panel technology, the XG272-2K-OLED delivers exceptional color accuracy, enhanced brightness, and a superior contrast ratio, bringing video games to life with vivid visuals and wide viewing angles. The adoption of OLED display not only enriches the visual experience but also achieves an up to 0.01ms pixel response time, enabling users to react in an instant and gain a competitive edge. Sustaining a rapid 240Hz refresh rate, the XG272-2K-OLED is Blur Busters Verified and features AMD FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible support. These combine to effectively minimize image blurring, ghosting, tearing, and stuttering. The blend of high-speed performance with superior visuals ensures smooth, clear, and low-latency gameplay, enabling swift reflexes in fast-paced games resulting in deeply immersive gaming experiences where each frame is rendered with precision and clarity.

The XG272-2K-OLED monitor blends style, functionality, and versatility in its design. The radiant white finish of the monitor is complemented by the customizable RGB lighting, creating a captivating ambiance perfect for gaming. Ergonomics are central to the monitor's design, with its height-adjustable stand and the ability to tilt, swivel, and pivot the screen for a comfortable and personalized gaming experience. Additionally, the monitor comes with a wireless remote controller, conveniently nestled in the stand base, which ensures seamless play through effortless menu navigation and game mode selection. Coupled with extensive connectivity options—including dual HDMI 2.1 ports, DisplayPort 1.4, USB-C with 15w charging, and various USB-A and USB-B ports—that guarantee broad compatibility with PCs and consoles, it facilitates smooth switching between gaming devices.

