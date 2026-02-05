Posted in: Games, Skybound Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: Invincible VS, nvincible

Viltrumites Anissa and Lucan Added to Invincible VS Roster

Two mroe characters were recently revealed for Invincible VS, as the Anissa and Lucan from the Viltrum Empire join the roster

Article Summary Viltrumites Anissa and Lucan join the Invincible VS roster as new playable fighters.

Anissa is a premier Striker with rapid rushdown combos and relentless Viltrumite power.

Lucan enters as a Grappler, using aerial mobility and vicious throws to dominate opponents.

Invincible VS is a brutal 3v3 tag fighting game launching April 30, 2026 for PC and consoles.

Skybound Entertainment recently revealed a new pair of characters being added to the Invincible VS roster, as players will see Anissa and Lucan join the game. Both members of the Viltrum Empire have come to beat the hell out of anyone who stands in their way of subjugating the planet. Enjoy the trailer here as the game will launch on PC and consoles on April 30, 2026.

Anissa

Anissa, one of the Viltrum Empire's most lethal and loyal enforcers, has a strong-headed nature that fuels her relentless drive to conquer civilizations she believes would be better off under the Viltrumites' order, with little patience for those who disagree. Extremely powerful and fast, even by Viltrumite standards, she will stop at nothing to ensure planets are ready for takeover. In Invincible VS, Anissa is a premier "Striker" fighter who uses her incredible speed and strength to stay close to opponents with dashing attacks, multi hit strikes, and rushdown combos.

Lucan

Keen on the superiority of his species, Lucan is loyal, ruthless, and arrogant, justifying his violence through Viltrumite philosophy and law. He despises "impure" Viltrumite hybrids like Invincible and views all other species as weak. With a blunt, callous personality, Lucan lets his impressive physical abilities do most of the talking. As a strong "Grappler" fighter in Invincible VS, he gains leverage through aerial mobility, taking opponents down with devastating throws, hit grabs and low attacks.

Invincible VS

Invincible VS is a brutal superhero 3v3 tag fighting game set in the Invincible universe, where you can battle to the death as a team of fan-favorite characters in iconic locations. Unleash bone-breaking combos through fast combat and smart defensive tactics to leave a trail of blood and destruction. Land vicious Super moves and Ultimates to leave your opponents in a mess of blood. Invincible VS features a variety of game modes, including a captivating cinematic story mode with an original narrative from a writer of the animated series. Jump into Arcade and battle with your team, hone your combos in Training mode, and test your skills against the world in competitive and casual multiplayer. Show, comic fans, and fighting game lovers will experience unparalleled heroic brutality, where every earth-shattering blow will leave you feeling… Invincible.

