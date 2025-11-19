Posted in: Games, Nexon, Video Games | Tagged: Vindictus

Vindictus Launches New Update For Season 4 Episode 13

Vindictus has been given a new update this week, as players can dive into the Forest of Abundance raid, along with other events

Article Summary Vindictus releases Season 4 Episode 13 update featuring the new Forest of Abundance raid and boss Semias.

The update introduces Level 125 gear, Fine Eriu Weapons, Roots of Abundance, and new enchant scrolls.

Core Stat System is overhauled, with stat investment now boosting overall battle performance and efficiency.

Special in-game events offer raid rewards and bonuses, including exclusive enhancement materials and discounts.

Nexon has released a brand-new update for Vindictus this week, as players can delve into Season 4 Episode 13 right now. The update adds several new components, including the all-new Forest of Abundance raid that will keep you on your toes, which includes the boss Semias. As well as an overhaul of the Core Stat System, and several various in-game events and special item rewards to check out and snag. Enjoy the latest trailer here as the update is now live.

Vindictus – Season 4 Episode 13

For more than a decade, players worldwide have continued to return to the expansive world of Vindictus to explore the wild landscapes inspired by Celtic mythology and embark on epic adventures featuring real-time combat and deadly monsters to face off against. The hack n' slash game boasts impressive visuals, unique characters and a wide variety of customizable gear, allowing players to forge their own paths to becoming a legendary hero.

Enticing New Episode & Formidable Boss – Season 4 Episode 13 follows the heroes' expedition into forgotten lands, where they discover the mythical 'The Cauldron That Never Runs Dry' and confront the newly introduced raid boss, 'Semias.'

Season 4 Episode 13 follows the heroes' expedition into forgotten lands, where they discover the mythical 'The Cauldron That Never Runs Dry' and confront the newly introduced raid boss, 'Semias.' New 'Forest of Abundance' Raid & Gear – In the new 'Forest of Abundance' raid, players can gain a damage buff by entering 'Aura of Abundance' zones that are strategically placed throughout the battlefield, enabling a challenge in the fight against Semias. This update also introduces Level 125 gear, including Fine Eriu Weapons, Eriu Leg Armor, 'Roots of Abundance' and new enchant scrolls for support along the way.

In the new 'Forest of Abundance' raid, players can gain a damage buff by entering 'Aura of Abundance' zones that are strategically placed throughout the battlefield, enabling a challenge in the fight against Semias. This update also introduces Level 125 gear, including Fine Eriu Weapons, Eriu Leg Armor, 'Roots of Abundance' and new enchant scrolls for support along the way. Core Stat System Overhaul – With a full-scale overhaul of the core stat structure, Stat investment now results in more efficient performance across all aspects of battle and resolves previous imbalances where certain stats were situational.

With a full-scale overhaul of the core stat structure, Stat investment now results in more efficient performance across all aspects of battle and resolves previous imbalances where certain stats were situational. 'Attack Limit' Removal – The 'Attack Limit' feature has been removed, further directing all attack values to now contribute to damage calculation, ensuring consistent stat impact in all scenarios.

The 'Attack Limit' feature has been removed, further directing all attack values to now contribute to damage calculation, ensuring consistent stat impact in all scenarios. 'Destruction' Revamp & 'Defense Penetration' Updates – The 'Destruction' feature (previously labeled 'Attack Surplus') has been revamped to amplify all outgoing damage as a key offensive stat. Additionally, the 'Defense Penetration' feature (previously labeled 'Counterforce') now actively reduces monster defense as a dynamic attack option, while the 'Destruction II Tuning' feature value has been increased to ensure continued progression for top-tier players.

The 'Destruction' feature (previously labeled 'Attack Surplus') has been revamped to amplify all outgoing damage as a key offensive stat. Additionally, the 'Defense Penetration' feature (previously labeled 'Counterforce') now actively reduces monster defense as a dynamic attack option, while the 'Destruction II Tuning' feature value has been increased to ensure continued progression for top-tier players. Celebratory Events – To celebrate the update, special in-game events are underway for players who enjoy the challenge and earn notable rewards. Raid Battle Rewards – Until December 2, players who complete raid battles will receive 'Mysterious Raid Cube Fragments' that can be traded for enhancement materials, including: 'Uaithne Crystal,' 'Mysterious Shard Grade 3,' 'Abyssal Shard Grade 3' and 'Superior Enhancement Elixir.' Bonus Raid Battle Reward – Similarly, until December 2, players who complete the new raid rewards will receive an 'Evil Core +1' bonus and will be granted a 30% discount on equipment transfer fees.

To celebrate the update, special in-game events are underway for players who enjoy the challenge and earn notable rewards.

