Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Delightful Days, pokemon, virizion

Virizion Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Delightful Days

Use Virizion's double-weakeness to Flying-types as a dual Grass/Fighting-types against it when battling in Pokémon GO raids this month.

Article Summary Virizion returns to Pokémon GO five-star raids during the Delightful Days season event lineup.

Take advantage of Virizion's double weakness to Flying-types with top counters like Mega Rayquaza.

Best teams include powerful Flying attackers—details on ideal movesets and budget alternatives provided.

Virizion can be duoed with strong teams; find shiny odds, 100% IV CP values, and best catch tips here.

The June, July, and September season of Pokémon GO, titled Delightful Days, has now begun. This season will focus on the build-up and aftermath of the global Pokémon GO Fest 2025 mega event. For the second month of Delightful Days, Five-Star Raids will feature Cobalion, Terrakion, Virizion, Solgaleo, and Lunala, with Shadow Raids featuring Registeel on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Charizard X, Mega Blastoise, Mega Venusaur, and Mega Aggron. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Virizion, who will have a stint as the Five-Star Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Virizion Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Virizion counters as such:

Mega Rayquaza: Air Slash, Dragon Ascent

Rayquaza: Air Slash, Dragon Ascent

Shadow Salamence: Fire Fang, Fly

Shadow Staraptor: Gust, Brave Bird

Mega Salamence: Fire Fang, Fly

Enamorus: Fairy Wind, Fly

Yveltal: Gust, Oblivion Wing

Galarian Articuno: Psycho Cut, Fly

Mega Pidgeot: Wing Attack, Brave Bird

Shadow Ho-Oh: Flying-type Hidden Power, Brave Bird

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Virizion with efficiency.

Salamence: Fire Fang, Fly

Moltres: Wing Attack, Sky Attack

Staraptor: Gust, Fly

Braviary: Air Slash, Fly

Therian Forme Tornadus: Gust, Bleakwind Storm

Hisuian Braviary: Air Slash, Fly

Apex Purified Lugia: Extrasensory, Aeroblast++

Honchkrow: Peck, Sky Attack

Galarian Moltres: Wing Attack, Fly

Galarian Zapdos: Counter, Fly

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Virizion can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Virizion will have a CP of 1727 in normal weather conditions and 2159 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!